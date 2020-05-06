Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specs leak: Adreno 660 GPU, Spectra 580 ISP and more revealed

We may expect the usual December launch for this processor, which will then show up in flagship phones throughout 2021. (iQoo)

Qualcomm usually launches its flagship smartphone processors in December every year, which then shows up in flagship smartphones throughout the following year. For instance, the company introduced its Snapdragon 865 chipset for high-end handsets in December 2019 and as we can see, it is present in most flagship smartphones launched in 2020. However, a report now drops some rumours on Snapdragon 865’s successor, tipped as Qualcomm Snapdragon 875.

91 Mobiles reports that Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 may feature Kryo 685 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex tech, inbuilt 5G modem, Adreno 660 GPU, Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit (SPU250), Spectra 580 image-processing engine, Snapdragon Sensors Core Technology, Quad-channel package-on-package (PoP) high-speed LPDDR5 SDRAM and Low-power audio subsystem combined with Aqstic Audio Technologies WCD9380 and WCD9385 audio codec.

The chipset is said to be manufactured using 5nm process, which will naturally be more efficient than the current Snapdragon 865 processor made using 7nm process by TSMC.

As for the launch, we may expect the usual December launch for this processor, which will then show up in flagship phones throughout 2021. We will get more information as and when the launch date comes close.

Just last month, Qualcomm announced its Quick Charge 3+ chraging technology for smartphones. This feature will be available on Snapdragon Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G followed by others. “Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite Zoom, powered by the Snapdragon 765G, is the world’s first smartphone with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology,” confirmed the chipset maker.

The charging tech is claimed to reach 0% to 50% battery capacity in 15 minutes and will support industry standard USB type A-to-type C cables and accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4.