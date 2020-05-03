Realme 5 Pro’s latest update brings April 2020 security patch

Sections
Realme has also included some important bug fixes in the latest update. Here’s all you need to know.

Updated: May 03, 2020 12:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Realme 5 Pro gets new update (Realme)

Realme has begun rolling out a new software update for Realme 5 Pro users. The new update brings new features including DocVault ID. It also includes the April 2020 security patch.

The DocVault ID feature is currently available to Indian users only, reports GSMArena.

According to the changelog, the update also comes with some bug fixes. For instance, it has optimised audio quality for third-party applications. Another major bug fixed in the new update is shutting down of the alarm when the app is cleared in the background task.

“Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode. Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music,” says the changelog.



ALSO READ: Realme TV latest leak reveals Android OS, MStar SoC

“In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days,” said Realme on its forum.

Separately, Realme is also rolling out an OTA update for the Realme XT users. The firmware version RMX1921EX_11.C.04 features the Android patch, reports Gadgets360. The update also has same features as the ones included in the Realme 5 Pro, added the website.

