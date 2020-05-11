Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A smartphones with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek processor launched in India

Realme says the highlight of its Narzo devices are the processor performance, rear cameras and the battery. (Realme)

After building the hype since weeks, Realme has finally unveiled its Narzo smartphone series in India. The line-up includes the Narzo 10 and the less powerful Narzo 10A, both of which are pitched as budget gaming smartphones. Realme says the highlight of its Narzo devices are the processor performance, rear cameras and the battery.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India price

Both smartphones come in single RAM and storage variants at Rs 11,999 for the Narzo 10 (4GB+128GB) model and Rs 8,499 for the Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB) model.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch with 89.8% screen to body ratio and HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution panel with Mini-Drop notch on top and 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with Mali G52 GPU, clubbed with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

There’s a quad camera setup at the back of Narzo 10 has a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor (f/1.8, 6P lens) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens (f/2/2.25), 2-megapixel Black and White Portrait camera (f/2.4) and 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4). The selfie camera is made of a 16-megapixel sensor with 80-degree field of view and f/2 aperture.

Narzo 10 comes with three slots for two SIM cards and an external storage card (up to 256GB) and has a battery capacity of 5000mAh, which also supports 18W quick charge. It will be available in White and Green colour variants.

Some of the key Realme UI (based on Android 10) features mentioned for the Narzo 10 include Dual Mode music share, Focus Mode, Three finger selected screenshot and Personal Information Protection.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The Narzo 10A, as we mentioned above, is the less powerful version of the Narzo 10 but does share of the specs with its sibling. It has the same 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen, 5000mAh battery, Realme UI based on Android 10 and three card slots (2 SIM cards+ microSD card upto 256GB). However, what’s different is the camera setup and the processor.

You get the MediaTek Helio G70 processor clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. On the camera front you have a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel AI front camera with HDR, Beautification modes, Panorama and more.

This comes in So White and So Blue colour models.