Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11

Realme has announced a new launch date for its Narzo smartphone series.

Updated: May 07, 2020 11:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Realme’s new smartphone series features the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. (Realme)

Realme’s new Narzo series gets another launch date and this time hopefully we’ll get to see the phones. Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are now scheduled to launch in India on May 11.

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on April 26 but it was cancelled due to the lockdown extension. The lockdown still continues till May 17 for now but the MHA’s new directives for e-commerce to deliver non-essentials has cleared the way for smartphone sales.

Realme’s Narzo series launch will take place online and it will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel. The launch event will start at 12:30 pm.

 



Based on the teasers, Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will come with a gaming processor, a 5,000mAh battery with support for quick charging. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The smartphones will feature a 6.5-inch display with a notch on top.

The teasers also reveal the one of the phones will house a quad camera while the other will offer triple rear cameras. Realme also confirmed a 48-megapixel sensor for its Narzo series. The two phones look similar to the Realme 6 series but with a different kind of finish at the rear.

Going by the confirmed specs, the Realme Narzo series will fall in the budget segment most likely competing with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8. The company already has phones in the budget and mid-budget segments so another similar series only appears to add more confusion.

