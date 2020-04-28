Realme smartwatch leak: Renders, watch face, UI revealed ahead of launch

Sections
The new-found details include device renders, its functionalities and the screenshots of the device’s user interface.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It is worth noting that the final hardware and software version may change but this is as close as we can get to Realme smartwatch right now. (Pixabay)

Although Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the production of several products in the tech industry, Realme seems all geared to soon unveil its first ever smartwatch. The company CEO Madhav Sheth did tease it in the Q&A video session and now folks at XDA Developers have got their hands on some more details. The new-found details include device renders, its functionalities and the screenshots of the UI. It is worth noting that the final hardware and software version may change but this is as close as we can get to the Realme smartwatch right now.

From the renders it can be seen that the smartphone’s design is not new. There’s a thick bezel below the screen with Realme branding with visible bezels on sides and top. The watch also has a single push button on the side and the band doesn’t seem to be an interchangeable one. At the back you can see the charging pins on the hard polycarbonate back cover plate.

Realme smartwatch render. ( XDA Developers )

The rumoured specification list includes a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display with a 320×320 resolution, 160mAh battery that is claimed to run for almost 7 days with 24-hour heart-rate monitoring. The device is said to be IP68 dust and water certified and comes with Bluetooth v5.0, acceleration sensor and blood oxygen sensor. It is also said to run on a native OS instead of Android Wear.

Also read: Vivo smartwatch is already in development, says tipster



The report adds that the button on the side will be used to lock and unlock the Realme smartwatch. When unlocked, the button will also help in navigating through the UI. What’s more is that the smartwatch is said to store data for 7 days without connecting to a smartphone or a companion app. There will be five watch faces initially along with some basic set of features including step counting, heart rate monitoring, date and time functions, weather information, stopwatch and alarm functions. You might be able to control the smartphone’s camera shutter button and control audio playback.



Realme smartwatch UI. ( XDA Developers )

As per the UI screenshots, the smartwatch should be able to track 15 outdoor exercises including outdoor running, walking, swimming, indoor running, outdoor riding, aerobic capacity, strength training, football, basketball, badminton, table tennis, indoor riding, yoga, elliptical machine, and cricket.

One of the key features in the Realme smartwatch is the support for Hindi language, which will definitely give Realme an upper hand in the Indian market.

