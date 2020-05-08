Sections
Home / Tech / Realme to resume smartphone production with 2,000 employees

Realme to resume smartphone production with 2,000 employees

Realme India said the company has received required permission to reopen the factory in Greater Noida.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:22 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Realme will also ensure that the employees maintain distance at the workstations and common area. (Realme)

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Friday confirmed it is resuming operations with 25 per cent of its production capacity, and looks forward to bring back close to 2,000 employees at its Greater Noida facility.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India said the company has received required permission to reopen the factory in Greater Noida.

“As Realme believes in ensuring its employees’ utmost safety, the company will arrange transportation facilities to pick up all outstation employees and arrange accommodation. We will ensure employees to go through blood tests before they resume work at the factory,” Sheth told IANS.

Following the government directives of social distancing, Realme will also ensure that the employees maintain distance at the workstations and common area, while working in plants with adequate safety measures and sanitization, he added.



South Korean giant Samsung, OPPO and Vivo have also started limited operations at their respective plants in Noida-Greater Noida area.

OPPO said it will restart manufacturing operations with 30 per cent workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation out of more than 10,000-strong staff at the facility. The company has also commenced sales of its devices for consumers in the permitted zones through Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo also confirmed it has got approval to resume production at its production facility with about 30 per cent of its workforce capacity.

With this, the Noida-Greater Noida smartphone manufacturing belt has begun to see movement as India observes lockdown 3.0 with some relaxation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
May 08, 2020 13:59 IST
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
May 08, 2020 13:38 IST

latest news

‘Alcohol got from minerals 100% halal’: Pak cleric’s comment sparks row
May 08, 2020 14:19 IST
Vande Bharat mission: AI repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers
May 08, 2020 14:19 IST
Microsoft slams AWS for blocking $10bn Pentagon project
May 08, 2020 14:17 IST
‘You were in your nappies when I made my Test debut’: Parthiv & the Waughs
May 08, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.