Sections
Home / Tech / Realme TV latest leak reveals Android OS, MStar SoC

Realme TV latest leak reveals Android OS, MStar SoC

Realme will launch its first smart TV later this year. Here’s what we know about the device so far.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Realme TV is coming soon (Realme)

Realme has already confirmed plans to launch smart TV in India this year. The company, however, hasn’t yet confirmed any specific details about its first ever smart TV. Since the announcement, there’ve been a few leaks though. The smart TV has been spotted on Android certification site for the Indian market.

The listing confirms Realme TV will run on Android TV. The Realme TV is seen sporting codename “ikebukuro” and MStar T16 processor. According to the screenshot shared by Twitter user Android TV Guide, Realme TV could be manufactured by China-based ChangHong.

The latest listing comes shortly after the device was spotted on BIS site which had revealed more specific details about the TV. According to the BIS listing, Realme TV sports 43-inch display with LED panel.

 



With Realme TV, Realme will join the India’s crowded smart TV segment. While the likes of Samsung have been the dominant player in the TV section, smartphone companies such as Xiaomi have gained big momentum in the smart TV space, thanks to their low-cost offerings and e-commerce partnerships.

According to a recent Counterpoint ‘TV Tracker Service’ report, India r a registered a record 15 million units of TV shipments last year, up by 15% year-on-year. Companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, TCL and VU led the market through budget smart TVs. Samsung ranked top in the overall market.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
Apr 28, 2020 12:03 IST
‘Can opt to stay home’: Mumbai cops over 55-yrs-old told after 3 die of Covid-19
Apr 28, 2020 11:24 IST
Pentagon releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos officially. Here’s why
Apr 28, 2020 11:59 IST
‘Govt aware of Kim Jong Un’s location’: South Korean minister
Apr 28, 2020 11:24 IST

latest news

Kalki Koechlin sings a Portuguese lullaby to her daughter Sappho
Apr 28, 2020 12:18 IST
The Indian university from where Google and Microsoft hire
Apr 28, 2020 12:16 IST
Niti Aayog staffer tests Covid-19 positive, building to be sealed for two days
Apr 28, 2020 12:14 IST
‘I miss racing every day’, says Formula 1 owrld champ Lewis Hamilton
Apr 28, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.