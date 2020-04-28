Realme TV latest leak reveals Android OS, MStar SoC

Realme has already confirmed plans to launch smart TV in India this year. The company, however, hasn’t yet confirmed any specific details about its first ever smart TV. Since the announcement, there’ve been a few leaks though. The smart TV has been spotted on Android certification site for the Indian market.

The listing confirms Realme TV will run on Android TV. The Realme TV is seen sporting codename “ikebukuro” and MStar T16 processor. According to the screenshot shared by Twitter user Android TV Guide, Realme TV could be manufactured by China-based ChangHong.

The latest listing comes shortly after the device was spotted on BIS site which had revealed more specific details about the TV. According to the BIS listing, Realme TV sports 43-inch display with LED panel.

With Realme TV, Realme will join the India’s crowded smart TV segment. While the likes of Samsung have been the dominant player in the TV section, smartphone companies such as Xiaomi have gained big momentum in the smart TV space, thanks to their low-cost offerings and e-commerce partnerships.

According to a recent Counterpoint ‘TV Tracker Service’ report, India r a registered a record 15 million units of TV shipments last year, up by 15% year-on-year. Companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, TCL and VU led the market through budget smart TVs. Samsung ranked top in the overall market.