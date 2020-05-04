Sections
Home / Tech / Realme X3 Super Zoom to feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,200mAh battery

Realme X3 Super Zoom to feature Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 4,200mAh battery

Details of Realme’s rumoured smartphone are out and they point to an upper mid-range phone.

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Realme is yet to announce the launch date for its new smartphone series. (HT Photo)

Realme is reportedly working on a new smartphone going by the name of ‘X3 Super Zoom’. This smartphone has already been spotted on certification sites, and its key specifications are now available.

According to tipster Sudhansu who shared the leak on Twitter, the Realme X3 Super Zoom will pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset and feature an AMOLED display, he added. The smartphone is also said to fall in the mid upper segment with a price tag above Rs 20,000.

As the name suggests, the Realme X3 Zoom will come with long-range zoom capabilities but details on it are still scarce. There have been rumours of a Realme X3 as well which could be the regular version in the series. However, reports also revealed this phone will pack the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offer a SuperZoom camera feature.

This Realme X3 was recently spotted on TENAA with specs like a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a 4,100mAh battery and USB Type-C port. Realme X3 is also said to come with 30W fast charging support along with 5G connectivity. More details on this phone include 12GB of RAM and Android 10-based Realme UI.



Realme is expected to announce the launch date for its new Realme X3 series/smartphone. The company is yet to debut its Narzo 10 series which has been delayed due to the ongoing lockdown.

