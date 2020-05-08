Sections
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2,399 annual plan with 2GB per day data

Reliance Jio launches new Rs 2,399 annual plan with 2GB per day data

Reliance Jio has also introduced new add-on data packs with no daily data capping. Check Jio’s new plans here.

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan,

Reliance Jio launches new plan (REUTERS)

Reliance Jio on Friday launched a new annual plan with more data and calling benefits. Priced at Rs 2,399, Reliance Jio’s new plan is aimed at Work from Home uses.

For Rs 2,399, Reliance Jio users get 2GB data per day. The plan offers unlimited voice and SMS. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

The new annual plan joins the company’s Rs 2,121 scheme which comes with 1.5GB data per day. It also has unlimited voice and SMS and validity of 336 days.

In comparison, Airtel’s Rs 2,398 annual plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice and SMS benefits, and validity of 365 days. Vodafone’s Rs 2,399 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice and SMS benefits, and validity of 365 days.



Jio introduces new add on packs for Work from Home users ( Jio )

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio brings back Rs 4,999 plan

Apart from the new plan, Reliance Jio has also launched new data add-on pack. These plans have no daily data capping. The new “Work from Home” packs are priced at Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251. The plans come with 30GB, 40GB, and 50GB data respectively.

These plans come in addition to the company’s existing add on packs priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 31, Rs 51, and Rs 101.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
May 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Kerala HC seeks govt response on plea against Aarogya Setu
May 08, 2020 17:31 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
21 hospitals across India cleared for stage-2 of plasma therapy, most in worst-hit Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 17:31 IST
Nokia UX Designer Amar Nath Shaw & his success story with afdindia
May 08, 2020 17:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.