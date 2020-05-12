Reliance Jio offers 24-hour grace plan with unlimited Jio calls to prepaid users

Reliance Jio is reportedly offering a grace plan of 24 hours post the expiry of prepaid plans. Jio prepaid users will get to make unlimited calls to Jio numbers for 24 hours even after the recharge validity expires.

This was first spotted by OnlyTech, and the grace plan was activated immediately after a recharge expired. Based on the report, one user’s Jio recharge plan of Rs 98 had expired after which the 24-hour grace plan with unlimited calls to Jio users was activated.

It should be applicable to all prepaid recharges whose validity expires. Jio prepaid users can verify this by checking the ‘My Plan’ section from MyJio app. If the grace plan is activated then it will show up under the My Plan section. There is however no announcement from Jio on this as yet.

Last month Jio had extended free incoming calls for prepaid users due to Covid-19. Even if the prepaid plan expired, users could still receive incoming calls. This was introduced by other telcos like Airtel and Vodafone Idea as well following TRAI’s request to increase the validity of prepaid plans.

Jio also introduced recharges via ATM machines in partnership with popular banks like SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. It also launched the Jio Associate program through which users recharge for others and earn some commission in the process.