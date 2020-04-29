Reliance Jio offers additional 2GB data per day to select users: Report

Jio credits 2GB data per day with four days validity to some users (Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio has reportedly launched a new “Jio Data Pack” offer under which it is offering additional 2GB data per day data for a limited period.

According to telecomtalkinfo, Reliance Jio is offering 2GB per day data for four days with the Jio Data Pack. The website notes that the free data is available to select users only.

The company started crediting the free data on April 27, the website added. Some users on Twitter, however, confirmed receiving the complimentary data. Users can check the offer via My Jio app.

Reliance Jio had rolled out similar complimentary 2GB daily data benefit last month. The Jio Data Plan featured only data benefits and excluded voice calls.

Reliance Jio has been introducing different plans and benefits to help users manage their data and call consumption during the Covid-19 lockdown. The company has already doubled the data capacity and calling minutes to non-Jio numbers on its 4G data vouchers.

Reliance Jio has also launched a special Rs 251 work from home recharge plan under which it is offering 2GB data per day for 51 days. Once the data limit is reached, speed is throttled to 64Kbps. In total, this plan gives you 102GB of 4G data. But, there’s no SMS or calling minutes on this recharge plan though.

For broadband users, the company has launched a 10Mbps plan for new users with no service charges.