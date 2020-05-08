Sections
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio’s 3 deals with Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista: Adding it all up

Reliance Jio’s 3 deals with Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista: Adding it all up

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,597 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After Signing deals with Facebook and Silver Lake, Reliance Jio signed one more deal today with US-based private equity firm Vista (Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio has been on a spree lately, signing deals with one company after another. After announcing deals with Facebook and Silver Lake, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its latest deal with Vista today.

Let’s look at the figures:

1. On April 22, Facebook acquired a 9.99% stake in RIL by investing $5.7 billion on Rs 43, 574 crores. This deal made Facebook the largest minority stake holder in Reliance Jio.

2. The deal with Facebook raised Reliance Jio’s value to $65.95 billion or Rs 4.62 crores.



3. On May 4, RIl announced that US-based equity firm Silver Lake was investing a sum of Rs 5665.75 crore in Jio Platforms.

4. The investment valued Jio Platforms, which includes digital services like Reliance Jio, MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSaavn and JioMart among others, at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

5. The Silver Lake deal pushed Reliance Jio’s enterprise value up to Rs 5.15 lakh crore which represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment.

6. The deal with Silver Lake gave Reliance Jio more equity to expand its services. It also helps the company’s aim of acquiring a debt-free status by March 2021.

7. According to a PTI report, RIL has also been in talks with Saudi Aramco for sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemical business for an asking amount of $15 billion. Additionally, RIL has tied up with BP Plc for fuel business as it targets to have a debt-free status by next year.

8. May 8, RIL announces that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has invested a sum of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake.

9. Vista’s investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This value is roughly the same as that of Silver Lake.

10. Vista’s investment translates into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.

11. Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
May 08, 2020 19:02 IST
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
May 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

IIT Roorkee to conduct webinar on careers in AI and machine learning
May 08, 2020 19:04 IST
J&K crosses 800-mark with 30 fresh Covid-19 infections
May 08, 2020 19:04 IST
India to expand ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ beginning May 15
May 08, 2020 19:03 IST
Over 2.5 lakh people ferried in 222 special trains during lockdown: MHA
May 08, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.