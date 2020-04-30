Reliance JioMeet video calling app announced: Here’s how to get started

Looking at the current scenario when top firms like Microsoft, Google and Facebook are aggressively improving their video calling apps for those working from home, Reliance too wants to join the race. (JioMeet)

In the latest Q4 (FY 2019-20) earnings report Reliance Jio announced that it is launching the JioMeet video conferencing application for Indian users. The platform is not new per say as it has been there ever since 2018. However, looking at the current scenario when top firms like Microsoft, Google and Facebook are aggressively improving their video calling apps for those working from home, Reliance too wants to join the race.

JioMeet video calling works exactly as you expected, like any other video calling app, and is available for Android, iOS, Windows and macOS operating systems. So here we tell you how to get started with JioMeet on three most used operating systems – Android, iOS and Windows.

On Android and iOS:

Step 1: Download the JioMeet app from App Store or Google Play Store.

Also read: Reliance Jio offers additional 2GB data per day to select users: Report

Step 2. Log-in with your email ID and password, as a guest or with OTP.

Step 3: When tapping as a Guest, the app will ask for the Name of the user and the meeting ID url.

Step 4: When logged in using ID-password or OTP, you will see all the contacts that are on JioMeet platform and others from the contact list to whom you can invite.

On Windows:

Step 1: Visit the https://jiomeet.jio.com/home website.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom and click on the Windows version to download.

Also read: Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio platforms for $5.7 billion

Step 3: You will be navigated to the Windows download page from where you can get the .exe file.

Step 4: Once downloaded, go through the installation process. A shortcut will show on the desktop.

Step 5: On launching the application, sign-in using your email ID or password or the OTP.

Step 6: If using OTP login, you should have the app installed and setup on your smartphone. There’s also an option to join a meeting as a guest, in which case you would have to enter the meeting ID url.

And that’s it. That’s how easy it is to get started with Reliance JioMeet.