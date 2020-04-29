Remembering Irrfan Khan: A list of sites, apps where you can watch the actor’s movies
Almost all of the actor’s work is online, we have listed it out according to while streaming platform has what
There is no better way to remember an actor than by celebrating his work. Some very nice people on Twitter have been putting together a list of sites and apps where you can watch his films.
And we have put it all in one place for you after checking out where you can actually watch these movies:
NETFLIX
Billu
Deadline
Haider
Thank You
Lunchbox
Tokyo Trial
Paan Singh Tomar
Qarib Qarib Single
Mumbai Meri Jaan
DISNEY+ HOTSTAR
Angrezi Medium
Talvar
7 1/2 Phere
Maqbool
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Tulsi
Karwaan
Blackmail
Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
D Day
Hindi Medium
Karamati Coat
Road to Ladakh
New York
Gunday
Hisss
ZEE5
Madaari
Rog
Jazbaa
Right Yaaa Wrong
Sunday
Aan
SONYLIV
Piku
The Amazing Spider-Man
Shadows of Time
CINEMASOFINDIA
Qissa
YOUTUBE
Haasil
Salaam Bombay
Yeh Saali Zindagi
Kamla Ko Maut
Life in a Metro
Drishti
The Goal
Ghaath
Kali Salwar
Gunaah
Dhund
Footpath
Chocolate
Charas
Puzzle
The Cloud Door
Amazon Prime Video in the US has Namesake, so you might want to check that out if you live there.
Most of these movies you should be able to watch easily if you subscribe to these platforms, in some cases you might have to pay a rental (like on YouTube). If we have missed any of his films that you can easily watch, do let us know and we will update out list.