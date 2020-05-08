Sections
Home / Tech / Revamped Facebook is now live: Get the Dark Mode on your desktop app

Revamped Facebook is now live: Get the Dark Mode on your desktop app

Similar to mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:18 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jhinuk Sen, San Francisco

The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year and is now live. (REUTERS)

Facebook has rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users. The Dark Mode will help billions of users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimizing screen glare for use in low light.

“The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience,” Facebook said in a statement. Dark Mode is also available on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Similar to mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

“Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you’re starting in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it,” said Facebook.



The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
May 08, 2020 21:45 IST
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
May 08, 2020 22:23 IST
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
May 08, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

UP: Local panels to watch migrants in home quarantine
May 08, 2020 23:46 IST
Tribal village of SGNP declared containment zone after guard tests positive
May 08, 2020 23:46 IST
Centre must give stimulus, decentralise power: Rahul
May 08, 2020 23:46 IST
Saudi’s PIF is exploring minority stake in Reliance Jio
May 08, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.