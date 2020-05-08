Revamped Facebook is now live: Get the Dark Mode on your desktop app

The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year and is now live. (REUTERS)

Facebook has rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users. The Dark Mode will help billions of users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimizing screen glare for use in low light.

“The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience,” Facebook said in a statement. Dark Mode is also available on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Similar to mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

“Easily create Events, Pages, Groups and ads on Facebook. Preview a new Group you’re starting in real time, and see what it looks like on mobile before you create it,” said Facebook.

The new Facebook.com was announced at F8 developer conference last year.