Samsung brings Samsung Finance+ to your doorsteps: Here’s how it works

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Earlier, customers had to walk-in at select dealerships to avail this service.

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Samsung launched its Finance+ service in September last year. (AP)

Samsung launched its digital lending platform, Samsung Finance+, in India last year in September. Now, less than a year later the company is bringing this service to users’ doorsteps.

Earlier, customers had to walk-in at select dealerships to avail this service. Now, the company has started the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ in the country making it easier for customers to buy Samsung smartphones. Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance to facilitate the transactions in India.

“Samsung partnered with DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India. DMI Finance is a pioneer in the use of technology for transmission of credit to the end customer,” Samsung wrote in a press release.

To avail this service, Interested customers need to contact their nearest Samsung dealers. The dealer will then send a Samsung promoter to the customer’s house. The promoter will help the customer complete all the formalities pertaining to the loan facility. After filling in their personal details for a KYC verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones. Samsung says that the entire journey is fully digital, fast and convenient and it will “ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphone without the need of visiting a store.”



