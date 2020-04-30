Sections
Home / Tech / Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch later this year

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 launch later this year

Samsung said it will continue to offer “differentiated” products in the premium segment with a new foldable phone and Note models.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 (AP)

Even as most of the smartphone companies have deferred their launches, Samsung’s schedule for the next flagships seems to be unperturbed. The company in its quarterly earnings report confirmed it will launch next generation Note and Fold phones in the second quarter. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 later this year.

“The Company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models. The Company also plans to enhance product competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to mass-market smartphones and improve operational efficiency across all areas throughout R&D, production, supply, channel and marketing,” said Samsung in its report.

Samsung and other smartphone companies are betting big on the 5G wave which had been predicted to go mainstream this year. Qualcomm in its earnings report hasn’t changed projections for the shipments of 5G phones.

For Samsung, the company may have gained some confidence on the commercial success of Galaxy S20 Ultra, its flagship phone for the early part of the year.



“Due to the impact of COVID-19, overall market demand fell significantly QoQ and the Company’s smartphone shipments also declined in the first quarter. However, the Company maintained sound profitability by improving the product mix, increasing the sales portion of 5G models and using marketing expenses efficiently during the period. In particular, the ASP of flagship smartphones increased compared to last year on the back of higher-than-expected share of Galaxy S20 Ultra sales as well as solid sales of the Galaxy Z Flip,” noted Samsung in its report.

Rival Apple is also expected to launch iPhone 12 series later this year. There have been reports Apple is mulling over delaying the launch by up to three months. This, however, will depend upon how the Covid-19 situation improves in the coming weeks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 15:29 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Apr 30, 2020 14:17 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

23 Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19 positive, dist tally up by 164% in a day
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced
Apr 30, 2020 15:33 IST
Fahadh Faasil writes a heartfelt tribute for Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
SpiceJet to pay part salaries to over 92% employees in April amid lockdown 2.0
Apr 30, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.