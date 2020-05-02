Sections
Samsung cuts the price of Galaxy A50s in India

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A50s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space now costs Rs 18,599.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 22,999. (SAMSUNG)

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A50s in India last year at a starting price of Rs 22,999. However, the company increased the price of its mid-budget smartphone last month after the government increased GST levied on smartphones. But now, nearly a month later, Samsung has reduced the price of its mid-budget smartphone in India.

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy A50s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space now costs Rs 18,599. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone, on the other hand, costs Rs 20,561. The phone was launched in India at a price of Rs 24,999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It is powered by Exynos 9611 octa-core processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The internal memory of the phone can be expanded further using a 512GB microSD card.

Coming to camera, the phone comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors. The phone has a 32-megapixel camera in the front. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and it features support for 15W fast charge.



Apart from the Galaxy A50s, Samsung has also cut the price of its Galaxy A21 smartphone in India. The base variant of the phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space now costs Rs 13,199 in India, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is now available for Rs 15,499.

