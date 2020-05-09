Samsung extends pre-book offers till May 17

From total orders received since the announcement of pre-book offers earlier this week, 37% orders came for refrigerators as summers are peaking. This was followed by demand for TVs which accounted for 21% orders as consumers are watching more content as a family. (AP)

Samsung has announced that the company is extendeding its ‘Stay Home, Stay Happy’ pre-book offers on TVs and home appliances till May 17 as there has been a surge in demand.

From total orders received since the announcement of pre-book offers earlier this week, 37% orders came for refrigerators as summers are peaking. This was followed by demand for TVs which accounted for 21% orders as consumers are watching more content as a family.

Orders for microwaves, ACs and washing machines stood at 17%, 12% and 11%, respectively.

“The pre-booking offer has witnessed immense demand pan-India, even from Tier 2 and 3 markets where Samsung has a strong retail and service network, with 75 per cent of orders coming from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will get 15% cashback when paying with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards as well as options of no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options, up to 18 months. Consumers buying Samsung televisions will get 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack. On Smart Ovens, consumers will get 10-Year Ceramic Enamel Warranty, a Free Borosil Kit and 5-Year Magnetron Warranty.

According to the company, through this pre-book offer available on Samsung Shop, orders will be received ‘online’ and delivery would be carried out by the nearest company’s authorised retailer.