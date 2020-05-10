Samsung Galaxy A21s image renders leaked online

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is in the news again. In the past couple of weeks, reports have detailed various features that are expected to make their way to the Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone. And now, a new report gives us a first glimpse of the company’s upcoming smartphone.

The leaked image, which comes as a courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu Ambore, hints that the Galaxy A21s will look exactly like the Galaxy A21 that was launched last month. The phone has slim bezels on the sides and on the top and bottom. And it has an Infinity-O display stacked to the top left corner of the screen. It also has the volume rockers and the power button placed on the right side of the screen, all of which is quite similar to what we have already seen in the Galaxy A21s smartphone.

Apart from giving us the first look, the tipster has also shared some specifications to go with the image. The Galaxy A21s is expected to get a 6.5-inch display along with a fingerprint sensor and NFC. In addition to that the Galaxy A21s, as per the report, is expected to get 3GB of RAM that is coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of storage space.

These details are in line with the previous reports. Additionally, previous reports hint that the Galaxy A21s is expected to get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera. It is also likely to sport a 5,000mAh battery.