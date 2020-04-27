Samsung Galaxy A21s specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung earlier this month launched its mid-ranger Galaxy A21 smartphone and now it seems like the company is planning to launch another mid-budget phone, that is, the Galaxy A21s, soon.

Ahead of the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy A21s, the specs sheet of the phone has appeared online. The details come as a courtesy of the tipster Sudhanshu Ambore who took to Twitter to share specs of the upcoming Galaxy A21s.

According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with a 6.55-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. It will sport 3GB RAM that is coupled with 64GB internal storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, Ambore says that the Galaxy A21s will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone will have a 13-megapixel selfie camera and it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

In addition to this, the Galaxy A21s will come with an FS scanner, a Micro USB port, NFC connectivity, Dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in Black, Blue and White colour variants.

Notably, the tipster didn’t share any details about the processor that will be powering the upcoming smartphone. He also didn’t reveal the price of the phone. However, a separate report shed some light on some of these aspects of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s recently made an appearance on the benchmarking site, Geekbench. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will sport 3GB RAM, which is the same as that suggested by the tipster. The listing also reveals that the phone will be powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 850 processor.

That said, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. We will have to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung to say more about the device.