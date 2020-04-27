Samsung Galaxy Buds gets new features with the latest update

Samsung has rolled out new software update for Galaxy Buds. As expected, the new update brings new features including some already available for Galaxy Buds+ users. Let’s take a look at the top features.

Samsung is making it easier for users to pair Galaxy Buds with Windows 10 devices, via Microsoft’s Swift Pair feature. “With the addition of Swift Pair compatibility, Galaxy Buds join Galaxy Buds+ to support multiple pairing experiences across mobile and PC devices, giving you the freedom to easily connect to, and switch between, your favorite devices,” the company said on its website.

The feature is available for Windows 10 (version 1803) and above. To pair your Galaxy Bud with your laptop or desktop, open Bluetooth and other device menu on your device and pair the Galaxy Buds.

Samsung has also enabled Ambient Sound on the Galaxy Buds. The feature is available even when you’ve put on earbud on. You can enable the feature through the Galaxy Wearable app.

For Spotify users, Samsung Galaxy Buds now supports a “tap and hold” gesture to launch Spotify and start listening to music where you’ve left off. On tapping and holding again, Spotify will serve recommended playlists.

“Previously available on Galaxy Buds+, the features allow Galaxy Buds users to now go completely wireless and take their music more easily than ever before – whether it’s on a run, at your workspace or around your home,” the company said in the post.