Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with 4G, Snapdragon 865 SoC in the works: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold could get a ‘Lite’ version with specs like 4G only, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256GB and a smaller display.

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Samsung launched its first foldable phone last February at MWC in Barcelona. It is now working on more foldable phones. (AP)

Samsung has so far released two foldable smartphones and it’s already working on the second-gen variants. But the company could launch a lighter version of the Galaxy Fold which launched last year.

Dubbed ‘Galaxy Fold Lite’, this foldable phone is said to have a smaller display like the Galaxy Z Flip, XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach revealed. And it will come with a mix of parts from 2018, 2019 and 2020, he added. Weinbach also asserted that this is a rumour more than a leak but he still believes it to be real.

 

In terms of specs, Galaxy Fold Lite is said to come with only 4G support, 256GB storage, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The foldable phone will have an aluminum and glass body with a smaller display than the Galaxy Fold. It will come in two colour options of ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Mirror Purple’. The foldable phone is expected to be priced at $1,099 (Rs 82,700 approx), and it will be available globally.



Weinbach also mentions Winner2 which is the codename of the rumoured Galaxy Fold 2. Specs for this foldable phone are however different from that of the Galaxy Fold Lite. There could be two phones under the Galaxy Fold lineup, and Samsung is expected to unveil at least one this summer.

Samsung has also confirmed the launch of foldable phones along with Note models for this year. The company also plans to expand its 5G product lineup globally.

