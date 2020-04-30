Samsung Galaxy M01 key specifications leak again

Samsung is working on a new budget smartphone called M01. The phone has made a few unofficial appearances on the web ahead of the launch. Now, it has been spotted on Google Play Console. The listing reveals some of the important specifications of the phone.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M01 will have a HD+ display. It will feature 4GB of RAM and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SDM439 processor (Snapdragon 439 octa-core). GSMArena in its report points out that the render attached in the listing looks very similar to Samsung’s Galaxy A01.

Earlier, Samsung’s Galaxy M01 was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing revealed the phone has Android 10 out-of-the-box, 3GB of RAM, and Snapdragon 439 SoC.

In other news, Meizu’s new phones Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro have also appeared on the Google Play Console. According to GSMArena, the new phones will launch in China on May 8.

The listing reveals the upcoming Meizu 17 and 17 Pro will come with flagship-level specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, and full HD+ display.

Separately, Samsung in its earnings report confirmed it will launch its next generation Note and Fold smartphones later this year. There had been speculations Samsung may alter the product cycles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.