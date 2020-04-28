Sections
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature an upgraded Exynos 992 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature an upgraded Exynos 992 SoC

Samsung may offer an upgraded version of its Exynos 990 processor in the next generation Note phones.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Samsung is working on an improved Exynos 990 version (AP)

Samsung could use an upgraded Exynos chip on its Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to launch later this year. Dubbed as Exynos 992, the new chipset is said to improve in the performance department. Samsung uses Exynos 990 on its flagship Galaxy S20 phones (for some markets).

According to ZDNet Korea, Samsung could offer Exynos 992 processor in the Note 20. The company is also expected to launch the Exynos version of Note 20 in its home market. It may be recalled Samsung had launched the Qualcomm variant of its Galaxy S20 in Korea.

Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip has been criticised for not being on par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung, however, has refuted such discrepancy in the performance of the two variants.

“The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung had told Samobile.



ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S20 Snapdragon vs Exynos variant: Guess who wins the race?

Sammobile in its report notes that Samsung may be more inclined towards the Exynos 992 as Qualcomm may delay the launch of Snapdragon 865+ processor. Qualcomm has been offering a plus version of its flagship chip in the later half of the year. For instance, it launched Snapdragon 855+ last year.

The latest development comes amid reports of Samsung working on custom Exynos processor for Google. The custom chip will be based on 5nm LPE process. The chip may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
Irrfan Khan dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:50 IST
Those without permission shouldn’t practice it: Delhi health minister on plasma therapy for Covid-19
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.