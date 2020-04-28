Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature an upgraded Exynos 992 SoC

Samsung could use an upgraded Exynos chip on its Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to launch later this year. Dubbed as Exynos 992, the new chipset is said to improve in the performance department. Samsung uses Exynos 990 on its flagship Galaxy S20 phones (for some markets).

According to ZDNet Korea, Samsung could offer Exynos 992 processor in the Note 20. The company is also expected to launch the Exynos version of Note 20 in its home market. It may be recalled Samsung had launched the Qualcomm variant of its Galaxy S20 in Korea.

Samsung’s Exynos 990 chip has been criticised for not being on par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung, however, has refuted such discrepancy in the performance of the two variants.

“The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung had told Samobile.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S20 Snapdragon vs Exynos variant: Guess who wins the race?

Sammobile in its report notes that Samsung may be more inclined towards the Exynos 992 as Qualcomm may delay the launch of Snapdragon 865+ processor. Qualcomm has been offering a plus version of its flagship chip in the later half of the year. For instance, it launched Snapdragon 855+ last year.

The latest development comes amid reports of Samsung working on custom Exynos processor for Google. The custom chip will be based on 5nm LPE process. The chip may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU.