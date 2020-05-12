Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ may feature 120Hz ‘True Dynamic’ OLED displays

Sections
The latest rumour suggests the series to feature 120Hz ‘True variable’ refresh rate in WQHD resolution panels, something we haven’t seen ever in a smartphone.

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As per Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will feature “LTPO” (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) backplane technology. (AP)

Apple’s iPhone 12 series won’t be the only phones to look forward to later this year, Samsung is also preparing its high-end Galaxy Note series that may launch around the same time. And as it happens every year, leaks and rumours for the next-gen Galaxy, the Galaxy Note 20, has started surfacing on the internet. The latest rumour suggests the series to feature 120Hz ‘True variable’ refresh rate in WQHD resolution panels, something we haven’t seen ever in a smartphone. It is worth adding that the South Korean tech firm has already mastered the 120Hz panel on FHD+ screens however, using the same tech on a WQHD resolution was always a task given the battery drain issues.

As per Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will feature “LTPO” (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) backplane technology, which is supposed to drastically save more power while supporting the dynamic variable rate switching. The ‘True Variable’ refresh rate panel will be able to change the Hz more dynamically than the ones used in smartphones for now, saving more battery. Currently, the handset sporting 120Hz refresh rate, can only switch to fixed resolution and refresh rate combinations.  

Besides giving details on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ screens, Young added that the Note 20 will have a 6.42-inch 2345 x 1084 resolution screen with around 404 ppi while the Note 20+ will feature a 6.87-inch screen with 3096 x 1444 resolution and 497 ppi and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. He says that there won’t be any ‘Ultra’ model like what we have seen in Galaxy S series this year.

