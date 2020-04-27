Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended in India: Here are the details

Sections
All the people who had pre-booked a Galaxy S20 series smartphone will now be able to collect and activate their smartphones for pre-booking offers until May 20.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The pre-booking offers can now be redeemed until June 15. (AP)

Samsung has some good news for all the Galaxy S20 series fans in India. All the people who had pre-booked a Galaxy S20 series smartphone, which consists of the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones, will now be able to collect and activate their smartphones for pre-booking offers until May 20. This limit was earlier set to April 20.

In addition to this, the smartphone maker has announced that customers in India will be able to redeem some of these offers by June 15, Gadgets 360 reported. This has been done keeping in mind the lockdown that has been enforced in the country owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The lockdown will end on May 3.

Coming to the offers, Samsung India is offering an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 to all those who upgrade their smartphones. In addition to this, the tech giant is also offering Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,900 to the customers. While people who have pre-booked Galaxy S20 can get it for Rs 2,999, people who have pre-booked either Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra can get it for Rs 1,999.

Apart from this, Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ benefits to customers who have pre-booked Galaxy 20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones for Rs 1,999. The company is also packing a four-month YouTube Premium subscription along with double data benefits for Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users as a part of the pre-booking offers. As mentioned before, these offers can be redeemed until June 15.



