Samsung Galaxy S20 Snapdragon vs Exynos variant: Guess who wins the race?

Samsung’s Exynos line of processors haven’t been receiving appreciation lately. The company’s Exynos 990 chipset that powers the 2020 Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones, was recently termed as ‘inferior’ by some when compared to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 counterpart. Although Samsung did say that both processors perform the same in Galaxy S20, a new video now re-confirms that Exynos 990 is indeed slower than the Snapdragon 865.

The video released by PhoneBuff compares the two Samsung Galaxy S20 units. While one is running on the Exynos 990 processor, the other one is on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Both were timed on opening a certain number of apps.

In the video one can clearly see that Samsung’s Exynos was running behind by a good margin despite the company blaming it to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 865.

However, it looks like no matter how much people hate the Exynos version of flagship smartphones, Samsung is planning to bring the chipset in non-Samsung handsets as well. We already have Motorola smartphones running Exynos processors and now reports suggest that Samsung is making a custom Exynos chipset along with Google for future Pixel smartphones as well.

It has been reported that Samsung’s custom Exynos chipset will use the company’s 5nm LPE process. It may also feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A55 CPU cores alongside ARM’s unannounced Mali MP20 GPU that is based on Borr (codename based on Norse mythology) microarchitecture.

Clearing the air, Samsung as we said above, has re-affirmed that Exynos 990 is as powerful as Snapdragon 865. “The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reimagined to change the way you experience the world and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will either ship with the Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865. Both the Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same strict and rigorous, real-life testing scenarios in order to deliver a consistent and optimal performance over the entire lifecycle of the smartphone,” Samsung told Sammobile in a statement.