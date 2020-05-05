Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup

Samsung launched its second foldable devices, that is, the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series smartphones back in February this year. It has barely been three months since the company launched its foldable device that reports about the Galaxy Z Flip successor, presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 2, have started doing rounds on the Internet.

According to a report by Lets Go Digital, Samsung filed two patents with the World Intellectual Property Office back in January this year. These patents were published last month and they give us a glimpse of what Samsung has in mind for its next generation Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

The first design shows a horizontally placed triple rear camera setup. This design is closer to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip that was launched earlier this year. The only difference is that it contains an additional rear camera, the placement of which reduces the space for the phone’s front display.

Samsung filed two patent applications earlier this year. ( Lets Go Digital )

The second design, on the other hand, too has a triple rear camera setup, except that unlike the first model it is placed vertically which gives more room to the phone’s front display.

Besides this, the two patents hint that the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a design that is similar to that of the first generation Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. This includes the hinge mechanism that the phone uses.

That said, patents do not always translate into actual devices. So, we wouldn’t get our hopes high just yet. As far as the company’s other foldable devices are concerned, Samsung has said that it would launch the Galaxy Fold 2 in the second half of 2020. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 around the same time.