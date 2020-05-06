Samsung sold more Galaxy Z Flip than Galaxy S20 smartphones during lockdown: Report

The Q1 of 2020 hasn’t been a good one for the smartphone industry as the shipment numbers have fell drastically according to analysts. But amid all this, Samsung’s flip phone, Galaxy Z Flip, seems to have fared well ever since its launch in mid-February as per Econotimes. Samsung sold around 230,000 units of Galaxy Z Flip in the month of March suggests the report. That alone is said to be 56.1% more than the February sales numbers. For those unaware, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, just saw 400,000 unit sales in 2019.

What’s surprising to see is that the less pricey Galaxy S20 series smartphones didn’t performing well. The report adds that the S20 sales are 35% down from what S10 series got in 2019. But like everyone else, the overall sales are down by 22.4% due to Covid-19 lockdown. In total, the South Korean tech firm is said to sell around 89.46 million units in March, which is 4.3% down from its February numbers.

Apple is also said to have faced a 23.4% year over year drop in the month of March when it comes to iPhone sales. The Cupertino-based tech firm reportedly sold a total of 10.14 million units. But Chinese handset maker Huawei is seeing a growth primarily because China is recovering from the pandemic. The tech giant showed a 26.6% month-to-month increase in sales in its home country.

According to IDC’s latest report, about 275.8 million smartphones were shipped in the first quarter, registering a 11.7% decline YoY. The largest regional decline was registered in China in the quarter where shipments fell by 20.3% YoY. The dependence on China for the supply chain also caused more concerns. Apart from China, shipments in key markets such as the US and Western Europe drastically fell – 16.1% and 18.3% respectively.