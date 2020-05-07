Sections
Home / Tech / Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera

Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera

The company is reportedly planning to drop the laser autofocus to opt for Optical Image Stabilisation or OIS.

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to get a 150-megapixel primary camera. (REUTERS)

It has barely been three months since Samsung launched its premium budget Galaxy S20 series smartphones that reports about its next generation Galaxy S21 series have already started storming the Internet. In the past couple of weeks, reports have detailed what we can expect to see in the phone’s selfie camera. Now, a new report talks about the phone’s rear camera setup.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Samsung is planning major upgrades to the rear camera setup of its next generation Galaxy S21 smartphone that could fix some of the issues faced by the Galaxy S20 Ultra users. The company is reportedly planning to drop the laser autofocus to opt for Optical Image Stabilisation or OIS.

The report says that Samsung is testing two models at present. While one has OIS for the main, telephoto and selfie cameras, the other has OIS for main, telephotos and wide-angle cameras. The phone is expected to get a 150-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel macro sensor.

Coming to the front camera, reports in the past have hinted that the company is planning to introduce an in-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S21. Reports also suggest that the company is testing two configurations for the Galaxy S21 front camera. While one is a 48-megapixel sensor, the other is a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS.



All said and done, it’s too pre-emptive to say anything about the Galaxy S21 right now. We will have to wait for more reports to say if such a feature could indeed be available in the company’s next generation flagship smartphone.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah calls Visakhapatnam gas leak incident disturbing: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 12:05 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 11:51 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Black Panther spotted in Goa sanctuary is reminding netizens of Bagheera from Jungle Book
May 07, 2020 12:22 IST
Samsung is planning some major upgrades to its Galaxy S21 camera
May 07, 2020 12:21 IST
Kareena posts old pic of parents with Rishi Kapoor and RD Burman
May 07, 2020 12:15 IST
I’ve evolved in last 13 years, enjoying mentor’s role now: Vandana
May 07, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.