Sections
Home / Tech / Samsung reduces price of Galaxy M21 in India

Samsung reduces price of Galaxy M21 in India

After increasing the price of the phone last month Samsung has reduced the price of the base variant of the Galaxy M21 with 64GB storage space to Rs 13,199.

Updated: May 02, 2020 08:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Samsung Galaxy M21 was launched at Rs 12,999 in India. (Samsung)

Samsung, back in March, launched the Galaxy M21 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. However, the company had to increase the price of the device soon after to offset the increased GST levied on smartphones in the country. This brought the starting price of the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India to Rs 14,222. Now, word is that the company has reduced the price of the device in the country.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, after increasing the price of the phone last month Samsung has reduced the price of the base variant of the Galaxy M21 with 64GB storage space to Rs 13,199. The base variant, as mentioned earlier, was launched at Rs 12,999 in India.

The 128GB memory variant of the Galaxy M21, on the other hand, has been reduced for Rs 16,499 to Rs 15,499. Both the smartphones will be available via Amazon India once e-commerce sites are allowed to deliver non-essential items in the country.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity U display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It is available in two variants -- one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both variants feature a microSD slot that can expand the storage space further up to 512GB.



In terms of the camera, the Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel camera. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases in India go up to 37,336, death toll at 1,218
May 02, 2020 08:48 IST
130 districts identified as Covid-10 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 08:44 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 06:13 IST
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 04:49 IST

latest news

Quarantined in village school, migrant workers get ‘akshar gyan’ from teachers
May 02, 2020 08:51 IST
‘It’s like losing a brother’: Director Asif Kapadia pays tribute to Irrfan
May 02, 2020 08:48 IST
Tempering the tampering rule
May 02, 2020 08:46 IST
Lockdown 3.0: You can buy smartphones, laptops but here’s the fine print
May 02, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.