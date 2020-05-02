Samsung reduces price of Galaxy M21 in India

Samsung, back in March, launched the Galaxy M21 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. However, the company had to increase the price of the device soon after to offset the increased GST levied on smartphones in the country. This brought the starting price of the Galaxy M21 smartphone in India to Rs 14,222. Now, word is that the company has reduced the price of the device in the country.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, after increasing the price of the phone last month Samsung has reduced the price of the base variant of the Galaxy M21 with 64GB storage space to Rs 13,199. The base variant, as mentioned earlier, was launched at Rs 12,999 in India.

The 128GB memory variant of the Galaxy M21, on the other hand, has been reduced for Rs 16,499 to Rs 15,499. Both the smartphones will be available via Amazon India once e-commerce sites are allowed to deliver non-essential items in the country.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity U display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. It is available in two variants -- one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both variants feature a microSD slot that can expand the storage space further up to 512GB.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel camera. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.