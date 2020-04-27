Sections
Home / Tech / Samsung reportedly working on pop-up camera smartphone

Samsung reportedly working on pop-up camera smartphone

Samsung could debut its first pop-up selfie camera phone this year and renders of it are already out.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone is leaked to feature a pop-up camera. (Canva)

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with a pop-up camera. This would be the first Samsung phone with this camera mechanism. The company has so far opted for the punch-hole camera on its phones.

Details of this new Samsung phone are still scarce but OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted renders of what it could look like. The pop-up camera is placed on the left side of the phone and it looks quite similar to what we’ve seen so far. With no punch-hole camera there’s more screen room on the phone. At the rear, the renders show a triple camera setup placed vertically and a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung’s pop-up camera phone renders. ( OnLeaks/Pigtou )

This Samsung phone’s display is said to be around 6.5-inches, and it could house an IR blaster as well. At the bottom there’s a USB Type-C port, a noise cancelling mic and a speaker grille as well. There’s still no word on when Samsung plans to launch this phone. With a physical fingerprint sensor, this phone will most likely fall in the budget mid-range category. Design wise, it would be a big change moving from punch-hole cameras to a pop-up one.

Samsung is expected to launch its pop-up camera phone in a few months so there’s still time. The company has been launching quite a few phones though and in different regions. It recently made the Galaxy A41 official in Germany, Galaxy A21 in the US, Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G in South Korea.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Punjab institutes design containment box for protecting frontline healthcare workers
Apr 27, 2020 19:15 IST
Boris ‘refuses to risk second major outbreak’, urges patience over lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Hasmukh: HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show
Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Mumbai cop who was denied admission in 4 civic hospitals dies of Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 19:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.