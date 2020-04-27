Samsung reportedly working on pop-up camera smartphone

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with a pop-up camera. This would be the first Samsung phone with this camera mechanism. The company has so far opted for the punch-hole camera on its phones.

Details of this new Samsung phone are still scarce but OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted renders of what it could look like. The pop-up camera is placed on the left side of the phone and it looks quite similar to what we’ve seen so far. With no punch-hole camera there’s more screen room on the phone. At the rear, the renders show a triple camera setup placed vertically and a fingerprint sensor as well.

Samsung’s pop-up camera phone renders. ( OnLeaks/Pigtou )

This Samsung phone’s display is said to be around 6.5-inches, and it could house an IR blaster as well. At the bottom there’s a USB Type-C port, a noise cancelling mic and a speaker grille as well. There’s still no word on when Samsung plans to launch this phone. With a physical fingerprint sensor, this phone will most likely fall in the budget mid-range category. Design wise, it would be a big change moving from punch-hole cameras to a pop-up one.

Samsung is expected to launch its pop-up camera phone in a few months so there’s still time. The company has been launching quite a few phones though and in different regions. It recently made the Galaxy A41 official in Germany, Galaxy A21 in the US, Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G in South Korea.