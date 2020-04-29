Samsung’s ‘Bean’ earbuds might be called as Galaxy BudsX

Earlier this month new Samsung earbuds (aka Samsung Galaxy Buds2) were leaked in a couple of images, indicating a futuristic, Bean-like design. Now, adding some weight to those reports, LetsGoDigital has spotted a trademark application filed by Samsung, suggesting what these earbuds might be called. The appilcation indicates the ‘Bean’ buds or the Galaxy Buds2 to launch with ‘Samsung Galaxy BudsX’ moniker.

The trademark application doesn’t give away much information though so there’s hardly anything that can be confirmed right now. Samsung filed it a couple of days ago and the trademark mentions familiar terms like headphones, earbuds and wearable headsets but nothing concrete. We are yet to see if the ‘Samsung Galaxy BudsX’ and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are the same devices.

We assume the BudsX to be the better version of the Galaxy Buds+ that launched a few months ago. Rumours hint the inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a price tag of around $140. Nonetheless, this will help Samsung eat the larger pie in the hearables market.

As per the previous leaks, the ‘Beans’ or the Galaxy BudsX may measure roughly 2.8cm in size with the upper part fitting in the earcup while the lower part resting in the ear canal. The design looks more like a hearing aid rather than the conventional truly wireless earbuds we’ve seen from different OEMs thus far. They are also said to feature microphones and two speakers for highs/mids and lows.

Although there’s no word as to when these will launch, looking at the history of earbuds launches by Samsung, these may arrive with the next-gen Galaxy Note smartphone, tipped as the Galaxy Note 20.