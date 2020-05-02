Samsung to let customers in South Korea mix and match colours for Galaxy Buds+

This promotional event is happening just in South Korea at two spots for the next two months. (9to5Google)

Samsung is running a promotion for two months, starting now, in its home market South Korea. This “in-person”event will let customers mix and match different colours of the Samsung earbuds and its charging cases when they buy the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

South Korean customers can pick different colours for each earbud, left and right and even the colour of the charging case. This promotional event is going to be held in two different locations in South Korea from May 1 to June 30 - Samsung Digital Plaza Hongdae Branch and Galleria Gwanggyo Branch.

And customers can pick between black, pink, red, blue and white, they also get a transparent case, a key ring and a sheet of stickers with it for you to customise it as you wish.

As nice and fun as this looks, let’s hope Samsung brings this option to other markets soon.