SBI has a password tip for you and it has something to do with Elon Musk’s baby

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an interview recently explained how to pronounce his baby boy’s name. In case you are curious, read on

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk. (Bloomberg)

Elon Musk recently made headlines for naming his baby boy X Æ A-12 Musk. While his name left a lot of people baffled, it inspired the State Bank of India in a weird way.

The public sector bank recently shared a post on Twitter, wherein it mentioned the name of the Tesla CEO’s baby. “Here’s a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don’t set it as a family member’s name!,” SBI wrote in a tweet that was accompanied by an image with the text “We like our passwords strong, and baby names unique -- #xæa12musk.”

In case you didn’t get the joke, here’s what it means: names of relatives usually make up for terrible password choice as they are easy to guess and even easier for hackers to guess. This, however, does not apply to a relative whose name is as cryptic as Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby X Æ A-12 Musk.

 



Meanwhile, Musk in an interview with Joe Rogan recently explained how to pronounce his baby boy’s name. “First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘ash’... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution.” A-12, Musk explained stands for Archangel 12, the name of one of his favourite planes.

So essentially, X Æ A-12 is pronounced as “X-Ash-A-Twelve”.

Grimes also shared the meaning of their son’s name. Here’s what she wrote:

