Sections
Home / Tech / Shake a tree to win an iPhone 11 Pro on PUBG Mobile: Here’s how

Shake a tree to win an iPhone 11 Pro on PUBG Mobile: Here’s how

One player can win an iPhone 11 Pro every day from now till the May 2. Try your luck

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two chances per day to get your hands on an iPhone 11 Pro or Apple AirPods. (PUBG Mobile )

PUBG Mobile is in its last week for Season 12 and the developers are making it memorable with some great rewards. You basically need to shake a tree to win, we aren’t even kidding.

PUBG Mobile’s Lucky Money Tree event, which will be on from today till May 2, can get you an iPhone 11 Pro or AirPods if you are lucky. Players will have to complete missions to secure two daily chances to shake that lucky tree.

So, how do you do it?

For starters, your first shake is free. You just need to log into your PUBG Mobile account and that gives you one chance.

Then for another chance, players will have to pick a mission, any mission, and complete it. It can be a classic match, it does not matter. Once you complete the mission, you get a second chance to go at the Lucky Money Tree again.



There will only be three lucky winners selected every day and only one of them will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the two others stand a chance to win Apple AirPods. But that’ not all. You can also win in-game gear and weapons over these few days by shaking the lucky tree even if you don’t win the big prize. These other rewards include: a Crab Open Cover, a Common Kid Set, a Chemical Hazard Set, Party Wig (green) and a SCAR-L Skin.

And here are the rules:

- Only two lucky chances per day

- You can get any reward mention above and you can collect them from in-game Email.

- To Receive the iPhone and Airpods you will need to fill in your contact information correctly.

- Winners should not change their account name before they receive the rewards.

- This event is only for India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh

- You can choose a Google play/Apple Gift Cards in exchange for the physical rewards if you please.

Gift Cards cannot be returned or exchanged once issued.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Anil-Sridevi, Rishi-Juhi feature in photos of film sets from the 90s
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Haryana PWD advises against use of ACs in offices
Apr 29, 2020 11:41 IST
100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.