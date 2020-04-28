Shake a tree to win an iPhone 11 Pro on PUBG Mobile: Here’s how

Two chances per day to get your hands on an iPhone 11 Pro or Apple AirPods. (PUBG Mobile )

PUBG Mobile is in its last week for Season 12 and the developers are making it memorable with some great rewards. You basically need to shake a tree to win, we aren’t even kidding.

PUBG Mobile’s Lucky Money Tree event, which will be on from today till May 2, can get you an iPhone 11 Pro or AirPods if you are lucky. Players will have to complete missions to secure two daily chances to shake that lucky tree.

So, how do you do it?

For starters, your first shake is free. You just need to log into your PUBG Mobile account and that gives you one chance.

Then for another chance, players will have to pick a mission, any mission, and complete it. It can be a classic match, it does not matter. Once you complete the mission, you get a second chance to go at the Lucky Money Tree again.

There will only be three lucky winners selected every day and only one of them will win an iPhone 11 Pro and the two others stand a chance to win Apple AirPods. But that’ not all. You can also win in-game gear and weapons over these few days by shaking the lucky tree even if you don’t win the big prize. These other rewards include: a Crab Open Cover, a Common Kid Set, a Chemical Hazard Set, Party Wig (green) and a SCAR-L Skin.

And here are the rules:

- Only two lucky chances per day

- You can get any reward mention above and you can collect them from in-game Email.

- To Receive the iPhone and Airpods you will need to fill in your contact information correctly.

- Winners should not change their account name before they receive the rewards.

- This event is only for India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh

- You can choose a Google play/Apple Gift Cards in exchange for the physical rewards if you please.

Gift Cards cannot be returned or exchanged once issued.