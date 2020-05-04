Sections
Home / Tech / Silver Lake-Reliance Jio deal: 5 key things you need to know

Silver Lake-Reliance Jio deal: 5 key things you need to know

After Facebook, US-based equity firm Silver Lake announces investing in Reliance’s Jio platforms.

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance’s Jio Platforms (REUTERS)

US-based private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio platforms, said Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platforms Limited on Monday.

The deal comes shortly after Facebook announced investing Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance’s Jio platforms in exchange of 9.99% stake. The deal also covers WhatsApp-JioMart partnership aimed at the smaller retailers in the country.

Here are five key things you need to know about the latest Reliance Jio-Silver Lake deal.

* The investment is said to value Jio platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.



*Silver Lake’s investment represents a 12.5% premium to the equity of valuation of Facebook’s investment last month.

 

* Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

*Silver Lake has made investments in top tech companies around the world such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, and Twitter among others.

*Reliance Jio in its release pointed out the cutting-edge technologies it has been working on. This includes Cloud and Edge Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Augmented and Mixed Reality and Blockchain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
May 04, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

Harding Park, 2020 PGA host course, set to reopen Monday
May 04, 2020 10:58 IST
Rupee plunges 71 paise to 75.80 against US dollar in early trade
May 04, 2020 11:04 IST
Facebook, Silver Lake invest in Jio Platforms, but what is it?
May 04, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19 lockdown eased in hardest-hit Maharashtra; officials wary of adverse effect
May 04, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.