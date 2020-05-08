Sony announces its online store with a bunch of discounts on TVs, soundbars and more

The website will let you order products and will show you a bunch of discounts on products as well. (Sony)

It’s no secret that tech companies have been trying hard to maintain the sales momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic. And like others, Sony too is introducing new ways through which users can order products easily while sitting at homes. The firm has announced its ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ program under which it will soon launch the ShopatSC.com website. The website will let you order products and will show you a bunch of discounts on products as well.

Shop at Sony Centre goes online

The highlight of the announcement is the ShopatSC.com (Shop at Sony Centre) website, which is supported by the retail and distribution channel. This means you can order a product from the website and the retailer in your zone will deliver it to you. The payment can be done via debit cards, credit cards (Master, Visa, Rupay), EMI/cordless EMI, net banking, UPI and e-wallet.

For after sales service, Sony says the engineers will be equipped with Aarogya Setu app and PPE kits to keep themselves safe from being infected. “Our after-sales service team is fully geared up to provide ‘Safe’ and prompt service to our customers. We have registered all our Service Centers under the ‘Suraksha Store’ program and have also equipped our service engineers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and compulsory download of Aarogya Setu App,” adds Sony.

Adding to that is the special warranty extension till June 15 on Sony products that went out of warranty during the lockdown period.

Offers coming to ShopatSC.com website

Sony is giving 20% discount on select BRAVIA TV models along with priority deliver and installation on advance booking. The discount goes up to Rs 2,000 in 32-inch TVs, up to Rs 20,000 in 55-inch models and up to Rs 40,000 in 65-inch versions and up to Rs 2,00,000 on 85-inch Bravia TVs. “Customers can opt for advance booking via Sony retail stores and enjoy privileges such as priority delivery and installation. This advance booking is valid until lockdown,” says the firm.

For the first time, Sony is offering its 85-inch BRAVIA 85X8000H at a best buy price of Rs 5,99,990.

For photography enthusiasts, Sony is offering Rs 20,000 discount on purchase of any full frame body α7 III, α7R III, α7R IV, α9, α7S II, α7R II) together with SEL24105G and SEL2470Z lens. You can get a discount on Rs 15,569 on exclusive vlogger kit a6400 (ILCE-6400L). This comes along side Bajaj Finance offer of 24/7 EMI scheme in addition to the existing 12/4 and 18/5 EMI schemes.

Those looking for soundbars have the option to purchase BRAVIA KD-55X9500G and HT-Z9F soundbar together to get a discount of Rs 24,000. On the combined purchase of KD-65X9500G and HT-Z9F soundbar, customers can get Rs. 44,000 off, adds Sony.

Adding to the program are the finance schemes with 0% Interest EMI (long tenure). Sony says it is also giving free and safe home delivery options for so products.