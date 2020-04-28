Soon after MIUI 12 announcement, Xiaomi says MIUI 13 is underworks

Announcing the next version of smartphone software is not new for Xiaomi. The company, soon after rolling out MIUI 11, confirmed that it is working on MIUI 12. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has just unveiled its MIUI 12 OS version in China and the fans already have something to look forward to next year. The company has reportedly announced that it has started working on MIUI 13 that is likely to arrive as a follow up to MIUI 12 next year, as per Telecom Talk. The news apparently comes from the Chinese Mi Community. However, it is anyone’s guess for now as to what features will Xiaomi MIUI 13 include. It can possibly be based on Android R, who knows? But rest assured, the UI will be more refined and feature-rich than MIUI 12.

Announcing the next version of smartphone software is not new for Xiaomi. The company, soon after rolling out MIUI 11, confirmed that it is working on MIUI 12.

Meanwhile, MIUI 12 has been announced in China alongside the Mi 10 Youth 5G Edition smartphone.

MIUI 12 closed beta testing has started in China, and the stable version is expected to roll out from June onwards. Based on Android 10 (Android Q), the update brings more minimalistic look but has also added many new animations for app launches and closing. The new animations are said to be faster and more fluid. There’s also an improved dark mode on MIUI 12 which adds wallpaper dimming and font adjustment.

In addition, users get new Live Wallpapers, new always-on display feature, stock Android 10 gesture navigation and better privacy controls.

The phones that will be the first to get MIUI 12 will be Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, K30 Pro, K30 5G, K30, Redmi K20 Pro Premium, K20 Pro, and K20.

There’s no word on MIUI 12’s India rollout yet.