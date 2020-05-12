Sections
Spotify now lets different users control music in real time through group session

Spotify’s latest feature called “group session” lets users join a shared listening queue and control music playback in real time.

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Spotify’s new feature is limited only to its paid subscribers and it’s available now globally. (REUTERS)

Spotify has added a new feature that is probably something many users must have wanted. Called group session, this feature will let Spotify users in the same space to control music on each other’s devices. This feature is available only to Spotify Premium users.

Spotify’s group session also lets users add or remove songs from the queue. And whatever actions are taken the same will be reflected in the other person’s Spotify app as well. This can be further customised by making collaborative playlists on Spotify which can be shared among users. It often happens that everyone has a different taste in music and having to disconnect and connect a different phone can be cumbersome. This is where Spotify’s group session comes in handy.

In Covid times, Spotify says this feature can be used among friends and families who are spending time together at home and playing music in the background, TechCrunch reported.

To start a group session on Spotify, tap the connect button from the now play bar at the bottom of the screen. Here, you’ll find a code just below “Start a group session”. If you’re joining someone else’s group session then just tap on “scan to join” and point your phone’s camera towards the code. Both the phones will be connected and you can start the group session.



You can leave the group session anytime you want by tapping “leave session”. As for the hosts, they can also end it anytime by taping “end session”.

