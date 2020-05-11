Sections
Home / Tech / Spotify partners with Saregama to strengthen its music library in India

Spotify partners with Saregama to strengthen its music library in India

Spotify subscribers will now get access to the songs by artists such as Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman among others.

Updated: May 11, 2020 14:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

The partnership comes shortly after Spotify resolved its issue with Warner Music Group. (REUTERS)

Spotify has struck a deal with Indian record label Saregama that enables the Swedish music streaming company to add more songs to its catalogue in India.

The deal enables Spotify subscribers to listen to over 100,000 tracks from across genres such as Indian classical, devotional and Carnatic among others. In addition to this, subscribers also get access to the songs by artists such as Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman among others.

“With the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favourite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through Spotify’’s locally curated playlists - both editorial and algorithmic”, Paul Smith, Director of Global Licensing, Spotify, said in a statement to IANS.

“Saregama holds the largest library of films and non-film songs in over 25 languages ranging from old classics to new age music. We are sure, listeners would be really happy with this addition,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India.



It is worth noting that the deal comes shortly after the music streaming giant resolved its year-old dispute with Warner Music Group giving Indian users access to a wider catalogue of songs. “Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets,” the company had said in a statement at the time.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: PM’s meeting with CMs begins; restarting economic activity on agenda
May 11, 2020 15:04 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 14:53 IST
‘It could be murder’: Bombay High Court asks police to probe accidental death
May 11, 2020 13:30 IST

latest news

Nepal summons Indian envoy to protest opening of road to Lipulekh
May 11, 2020 15:12 IST
ESIC Recruitment 2020: 105 vacancies of teaching and other posts on offer, check details
May 11, 2020 15:08 IST
I believe a routine is important: Kunal Kemmu
May 11, 2020 15:07 IST
Karnataka CM to discuss Covid-19 issues in state with PM Modi
May 11, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.