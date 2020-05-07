Spotify starts showing videos with podcasts in app, says the feature is in testing phase

There is no way for listeners to know which podcast episode includes a video. This can only be known once they tap to press play and see the footage at the bottom of the screen. (REUTERS)

Looks like Spotify is not limiting itself to an audio-only platform and is giving a push to videos this time. As reported by The Verge, the platform will now show video podcasts in its app. The global test has already begun with select podcast channels and is said to show up only to 50% of the show’s Spotify podcast listeners. Also, the video won’t be available for all the episodes but for the last three uploaded episodes. For now, there is no way for listeners to know which podcast episode includes a video. This can only be known once they tap to press play and see the footage at the bottom of the screen.

As per the report, this ‘test’ feature will likely reach more Spotify podcast listeners in the coming days. However, there’s no particular roll out date mentioned.

What’s worth adding here is that the video will stay in sync with the audio even if the user locks the smartphone. In case of ad spots inside a Spotify podcast, the video will show a static frame. The report adds that these videos will be added to in the language podcasters record so Spotify won’t be translating them for listeners around the world.

Although Spotify has not confirmed when this feature will reach end users, it has also not denied testing it. In a statement to The Verge, the Spotify spokesperson said “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”