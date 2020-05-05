Sections
Home / Tech / Sriram Venkataraman appointed as Flipkart, Myantra CFO

Sriram Venkataraman appointed as Flipkart, Myantra CFO

Venkataraman will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, along with the task of corporate development at Flipkart.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:04 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Bengaluru

Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International. (REUTERS)

Ecommerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced it has appointed Sriram Venkataraman as chief financial officer (CFO) of Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra) with immediate effect.

Venkataraman will be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, along with the task of corporate development at Flipkart.

Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group, the company said in a statement.

“Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO. I wish both Emily and Sriram the best for their future endeavours,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.



Venkataraman will report to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President and CFO, Walmart International.

In 2018, Flipkart’s CFO Venkataraman took additional charge as COO, filling a role that remained vacant for nearly a year-and-a-half. He was responsible for Ekart (logistics vertical), the marketplace and the retail vertical.

According to the e-tailer, Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President and Group Controller continues to be responsible for the Group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
May 05, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Tumblr to take down all re-posts of blogs promoting hate speech
May 05, 2020 14:41 IST
Vladimir Putin awards commemorative WWII medal to Kim Jong Un
May 05, 2020 14:41 IST
What is WHO Covid-19 ‘Solidarity Trial’? How will it be conducted in India
May 05, 2020 14:40 IST
Multiplex association urges film industry to release films in theatres
May 05, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.