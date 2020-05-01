Sections
Home / Tech / Stadia Controller can now capture screenshots, clips on Android

Stadia Controller can now capture screenshots, clips on Android

Until now, to grab a screen when playing on mobile, one had to use your phone’s screenshot shortcut.

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account. (REUTERS)

Google has rolled out a new update which will let the Stadia Controller ‘capture’ screenshots and video clips on Android.

Until now, to grab a screen when playing on mobile, one had to use your phone’s screenshot shortcut.

“While you play a game on Stadia, you can keep track of your favourite moments by capturing screenshots and video clips using the Stadia Controller or a computer keyboard. You can view, manage, and download these captures at stadia.com or in the Stadia app,” the company said in a statement.

Captured screenshots and clips will be stored automatically on users Stadia account. With a Stadia Pro subscription, one can store up to 500 clips and unlimited screenshots. Without a subscription, a user can store up to 100 clips and unlimited screenshots.



Google has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are the first OnePlus phones compatible with Stadia, joining a catalog of devices from Google, Samsung, Asus, and Razer.

Recently, Google introduced the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) on its subscription-based game service Stadia.

The game will be free for Stadia Pro members and will include the new Cold Front season pass.

The base PUBG game on Stadia can be purchased for $29.99, while the new Pioneer Edition is available for $39.99.

--IANS

wh/rs/

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 13:33 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Kumar Sangakkara urges England, Australia to tour Pakistan
May 01, 2020 16:07 IST
Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani seeks to prove debt plan sceptics wrong
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
‘Don’t panic’: Jharkhand CM assures others as state’s migrant workers take train from Telangana
May 01, 2020 16:02 IST
MHT- CET 2020 remains postponed, don’t belive in rumours, says CET cell
May 01, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.