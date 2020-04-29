Stronger your professional network, better for you: LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020

LinkedIn is out with its ‘LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report’, revealing how important professional networking is to access economic opportunities. The findings by the professional networking website suggest that those with more diverse networks are likely to be confident about their future than the ones with weaker networks. Around 88% Indians are said to believe that knowing the right people is the key to move ahead professionally.

The data also reveals that Indians living in metro cities are 1.76x more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas. As per the report, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are top 3 regions where people have stronger networks. Bengaluru leads the national average as per the findings.

Also read: 46% drop in hiring at Microsoft, only 3 jobs openings at LinkedIn

“...while young professionals in India aspire for stronger networks, they lack necessary direction and guidance to build these networks,” adds LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report. “This barrier is visible across Asia Pacific, with a majority of respondents (51%) believing that a lack of networks is a difficult barrier to overcome and this is mainly because they lack the confidence and guidance on how to go about building a network.”

The report adds that those LinkedIn members who have attended top universities are also 1.53x more likely to have a stronger network than those who didn’t.

Also read: Zoom disables feature that was exposing users’ LinkedIn profiles

Furthermore, those having stronger networks and mentorship perceive factors like potential global recession as a barrier to more opportunities. However, with those having weaker networks believe that quality of education and confidence are barriers to opportunities, as per the report.

“It is important for our members to know that they are not alone in these times of social distancing. By staying connected virtually, professionals can help each other seek new opportunities, connections, and navigate challenges together,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn in a press statement. “It is our constant endeavour to ensure that people with equal talent have equal access to opportunities, and we are seeing the community come together to give help and get help like never before. We encourage our members to continue bridging this network gap amidst this pandemic and beyond.”