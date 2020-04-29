Sections
Home / Tech / Stronger your professional network, better for you: LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020

Stronger your professional network, better for you: LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020

The data also reveals that Indians living in metro cities are 1.76x more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are top 3 regions where people have stronger networks. Bengaluru leads the national average as per the findings. (Pixabay)

LinkedIn is out with its ‘LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report’, revealing how important professional networking is to access economic opportunities. The findings by the professional networking website suggest that those with more diverse networks are likely to be confident about their future than the ones with weaker networks. Around 88% Indians are said to believe that knowing the right people is the key to move ahead professionally.

The data also reveals that Indians living in metro cities are 1.76x more likely to have a stronger network than those living in non-metro areas. As per the report, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR are top 3 regions where people have stronger networks. Bengaluru leads the national average as per the findings.

Also read: 46% drop in hiring at Microsoft, only 3 jobs openings at LinkedIn

“...while young professionals in India aspire for stronger networks, they lack necessary direction and guidance to build these networks,” adds LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2020 report. “This barrier is visible across Asia Pacific, with a majority of respondents (51%) believing that a lack of networks is a difficult barrier to overcome and this is mainly because they lack the confidence and guidance on how to go about building a network.”

The report adds that those LinkedIn members who have attended top universities are also 1.53x more likely to have a stronger network than those who didn’t.



Also read: Zoom disables feature that was exposing users’ LinkedIn profiles

Furthermore, those having stronger networks and mentorship perceive factors like potential global recession as a barrier to more opportunities. However, with those having weaker networks believe that quality of education and confidence are barriers to opportunities, as per the report.

“It is important for our members to know that they are not alone in these times of social distancing. By staying connected virtually, professionals can help each other seek new opportunities, connections, and navigate challenges together,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn in a press statement. “It is our constant endeavour to ensure that people with equal talent have equal access to opportunities, and we are seeing the community come together to give help and get help like never before. We encourage our members to continue bridging this network gap amidst this pandemic and beyond.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Sonam calls aunt Maheep her role model, Ananya shares childhood pic
Apr 29, 2020 21:16 IST
Irked with son for not making her tea, Dera Bassi woman hangs herself
Apr 29, 2020 21:16 IST
Kerala braces for huge influx of expatriates amid Covid-19 pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 21:15 IST
Navi Mumbai cops follow extra safety steps to keep family safe
Apr 29, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.