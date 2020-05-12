These are top gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000 from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung and Vivo

Here are the top six smartphones under Rs 15,000 that we think are good for gaming. (HT Web)

Realme’s brand new Narzo series are being marketed as budget gaming smartphones. These are said to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processors and are also touted for the cameras and battery performance. But as it has been the case since years, the sub-Rs 15,000 market has been one of the most competitive ones. And naturally, the Narzo series face some tough rivals coming from Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung in this segment. Based on the specifications, these are at par with Narzo smartphones and can also prove to be good for gaming purposes. So, here are the top six smartphones under Rs 15,000 that we think are good for gaming.

Realme Narzo 10A – Rs 8,999

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen, 5000mAh battery, Realme UI based on Android 10 and three card slots (2 SIM cards+ microSD card upto 256GB). It is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage.

On the camera front you have a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel AI front camera with HDR, Beautification modes, Panorama and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 – Rs 10,999

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch full HD display with 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery as well.

It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme Narzo 10 – Rs 11,999

Narzo 10 boasts of a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with Mali G52 GPU, clubbed with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor (f/1.8, 6P lens) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens (f/2/2.25), 2-megapixel Black and White Portrait camera (f/2.4) and 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4). The selfie camera is made of a 16-megapixel sensor with 80-degree field of view and f/2 aperture.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery like the Narzo 10A.

Vivo U20 (6GB+64GB) – Rs 12,990

Launched last year, the Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech.

It has a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies there’s a 16-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – Rs 13,999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The quad camera setup at the rear has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide (120-degree) angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. For selfies there’s a 16-megapixel camera up front.

It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30s - Rs 14,999

The Galaxy M30s has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. The smartphone is powered by the new Exynos 9611 10nm chipset. Backing it is a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with a 15W fast charger.

For photography, Galaxy M30s continues with the triple-camera setup but with improved sensors. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel camera up front for selfies with ‘selfie focus’ and in-display flash.