Sections
Home / Tech / This VPN can help Android users bypass network blockages

This VPN can help Android users bypass network blockages

ProtonVPN has launched a Smart Protocol Selection for Android that automatically switches protocols if it detects attempts by the network operators to block access

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Majority of VPNs only use one protocol and are therefore easily blocked. ProtonVPN supports multiple protocols and a wide range of ports. (ProtonVPN)

ProtonVPN has launched Smart Protocol Selection for its Android app that helps users bypass state and corporate censorship. Called the Smart Protocol Selection, this feature comes into action when the network administrator tries to restrict access to parts of the Internet and can help circumvent this censorship.

Transmission protocols are the underlying rules that govern the way data is sent and received via ports on a device, the company explains. Most mobile VPNs use a protocol called IKEv2 that can be blocked by network operators as and when considered necessary.

Also Read: All ProtonMail apps are now open source

The Smart Protocol Selection can automatically detect if IKEv2 is being blocked and will switch to the OpenVPN protocol and search for unblocked ports, increasing the likelihood of successfully establishing a VPN connection.

Majority of VPNs only use one protocol and are therefore easily blocked. ProtonVPN supports multiple protocols and a wide range of ports. You can read more about the Smart Protocol Selection and how it works, here.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.