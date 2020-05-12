Thomson TV India resumes manufacturing ops in green and orange zones

Sections
Updated: May 12, 2020 07:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times

Last week Thomson TV resumed its sales on Flipkart. (HT Web)

French consumer electronics giant Thomson TV is set to resume its India manufacturing facility this week in accordance with company directives. Last week Thomson TV resumed its sales on Flipkart.

The company announced in a statement that Thomson TV factories have made crucial changes to its SOPs (standard operating procedures) ensuring safety and overall health of its employees. The company will kickstart operations with minimum workforce, to begin with, in order to establish physical ‘social’ distancing and highest level of sanitisation as a norm ahead.

Along with this, regular temperature checks will also be carried out for all employees. The work will resume in a phased manner, the company said, as the first few days will be spent on training the workforce and acquainting them with the new guidelines.

Thomson joins a bunch of other tech companies like Realme, Vivo, Samsung etc who have announced they will be resuming their manufacturing services in factories that are in the orange and green zones. The opening of factories will bring much needed relief to India’s manufacturing sector.



While gadgets like TVs and mobile phones have not been listed as essentials yet, these can be delivered by e-commerce platforms across orange and green zones allowing the companies a little relief through the lockdown. Unfortunately, red zones will have to wait till the lockdown lifts or for the government to include gadgets and devices under essentials.

