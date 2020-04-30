TikTok crosses the 2 billion mark, registers highest downloads in India

On the App Store, the video sharing app had 495.2 million downloads, which accounted for 24.5% of the total downloads. (REUTERS)

TikTok seems to be enjoying popularity among people across the globe at a time when people are locked inside their homes due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The video-sharing platform has garnered over 2 billion downloads on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store combined.

According to a Sensor Tower report, TikTok racked more than 1.5 billion installs on the Play Store, which accounted for 75.5% of the total downloads. On the App Store, the video sharing app had 495.2 million downloads, which accounted for 24.5% of the total downloads.

The company, as per the report, accumulated more than 315 million installs in the first quarter of 2020 on Play Store and App Store combined, which is the highest ever installs that any app has registered in a single quarter.

Coming to popularity, the app is already popular in India. In Q1 2020, the popularity soared even further. India generated a total of 611 million lifetime downloads, which accounted for 30.3% of the total downloads. China stood on the second spot accumulating 196.6 million, which accounted for 9.7% of the total downloads. The United States, on the other hand, stood on the third spot as it accumulated 165 million installs, which accounted for 8.2% of the total downloads.

In terms of the revenue, the report says that the $456.7 million as far as lifetime user spending is concerned. This figure is $175 million more than what the app generated when it touched the 1.5 billion downloads mark back in November 2019. The app accumulated $435.3 million from user spending on the App Store, while the Play Store generated $21.4 million in revenue for the app.

As far as the country wise distribution is concerned, China generated $331 million in revenue, which accounted for 72.3% of the total revenue. The US, on the other hand, stood second with users spending $86.5 million, which accounted for 19% of the total revenue. The UK, on the other hand, stood third by accumulating $9 million or 2% of the total revenue.